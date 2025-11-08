Video: Cyclone strikes Rio Bonito do Iguaçu in Paraná, Brazil

A powerful cyclone has hit the city of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu in Paraná, Brazil, causing significant destruction. Images from the scene show damaged buildings, fallen trees, and widespread debris across the area.

Video: Ciclón golpea Río Bonito do Iguaçu en Paraná, Brasil https://t.co/AYAWICHlSc pic.twitter.com/OoP601ny27 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 8, 2025

Emergency response teams — including Civil Defense, police, and firefighters — are currently working to assess the impact and assist residents.

So far, no official information has been released regarding possible injuries or casualties. Authorities urge the public to stay alert and avoid dangerous areas as assessments continue.

This is a developing situation. ✅