Have you seen this child? Jazmine Shelton

Missing Since

Jan 17, 2020

Janay’s photo is shown age-progressed to 7 years, Jozlynn’s photo is shown age-progressed to 14 years, Jazmine’s photo is shown age-progressed to 14 years, and Joseph’s photo is shown age-progressed to 5 years. They may be in the company of their mother, Donica Shelton. Janay, Jozlynn, Jazmine, and Joseph are Biracial. They are Black and White. Images of all the children can be viewed at missingkids.org.g.