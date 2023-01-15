Video: Nepal Crash Captured By Passenger During Facebook Live From Plane

A cellphone recovered from the wreckage of the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal, has apparently captured the final, very disturbing moments of the flight. The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft from Kathmandu — which carried 72 people — crashed shortly before landing in Pokhara, a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. At least 68 of the passengers are dead.

The video, which is making the rounds of social media, opens with shots of passengers sitting inside the plane and the city below seen from the window as the plane circles before landing. Suddenly there is an explosion and the screen goes topsy-turvy. The final few seconds show a horrifying fire outside the window and cries of distraught passengers can be heard.