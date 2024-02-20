News

Uncontrolled satellite approaching Earth, set to enter atmosphere Wednesday morning

By moon

This satellite, named ERS-2, is likely to break apart when it comes back down, with most of its pieces burning up. Because the reentry happens naturally, without human control, the European Space Agency (ESA) says it’s impossible to know exactly when or where it will occur.

As the time gets closer, though, the agency can make better predictions. On Monday, it shared its latest forecast, saying the satellite should reenter Earth’s atmosphere at 11:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, there’s a window of uncertainty because of unpredictable solar activity. This means the reentry might happen up to 15 hours earlier or later than expected.

The ESA also released photos on Monday showing the satellite falling towards the atmosphere. The pictures were captured between January 14th and February 3rd when ERS-2 was still flying at an altitude higher than 300 kilometers (186 miles).

Image: ESA
Now, it’s flying at about 200 kilometers (124 miles) above the Earth’s surface and descending at a rate of over 10 kilometers (6 miles) per day. Its descent speed is picking up quickly. When it hits about 80 kilometers, it’ll begin to break apart and then burn up.

