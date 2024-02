INDIANAPOLIS: one critical after shooting on Indy’s near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating after one person was shot on Indy’s near north side Wednesday afternoon.

According to IMPD, around 2:45 p.m. Feb. 21, officers responded to the 1100 block of Burdsal Parkway on a report of a person shot.

IMPD says the victim was found with a gunshot wound and is reported to be in critical condition.