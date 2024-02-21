Man facing murder and gun charges in connection to deadly shooting in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced that 28-year-old Nigel L. Flint was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The district attorney’s office said on September 16, 2023, Flint allegedly intentionally shot 28-year-old Darnell J. Lynch, Jr. with an illegal gun on the 200 block of Allen Street. Lynch died at the scene. A short time later police allegedly saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Mariner Street, a short distance away from the investigation, and during a search of the vehicle officers allegedly found a loaded, illegal handgun. It was submitted into evidence for further testing.