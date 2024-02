a 41-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside. He was declared dead at the scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Clinton Street.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Clinton Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 41-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside. He was declared dead at the scene.