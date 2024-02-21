News

Florida beach: 5-year-old Indiana girl killed when a hole she dug in the sand collapsed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police have identified the 5-year-old Indiana girl who died after she and her brother fell into a sand hole on a Florida beach and got trapped.

According to 13News affiliate, NBC6, Sloan Mattingly was identified as the girl who died Tuesday, and her 9-year-old Maddox Mattingly was critically injured.

Emergency crews were called to the 4400 block of El Mar Drive Tuesday afternoon to a massive sand hole.

The children and their parents were on vacation from Indiana and the children were digging in the sand when they became trapped, detectives with the Broward County Sheriff’s Department said.

The children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and Sloan later died.

