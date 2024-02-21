American Airlines emergency after ‘wild’ passenger tries to open door mid-flight

Horrifying footage shows the moment six passengers on an American Airlines flight tackled a man who was allegedly trying to open the door of the plane — in midair.

The unruly passenger was pinned down and tied down with duct tape and flexi-cuffs, one of the hero passengers revealed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back,” wrote user @DonnieDoesWorld.

He continued: “Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him. Just safely landed back in ABQ but HOLY S**T.”