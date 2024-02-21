Video: Explosion at a shopping center lockdowns in Tustin, California

Currently, numerous law enforcement officers, including the Bomb Squad, are on the scene. As Officials have confirmed that there was an explosion in the Tustin Legacy shopping center or near the Bank of America in Tustin, California. Evacuations and lockdowns are in place, and the FBI is involved as the loud boom could be heard from miles away. It is not immediately known if anyone was hurt this is still developing, video:

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.