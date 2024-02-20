News

Leg found on New York subway tracks

By moon
Join Cedar News Telegram

A leg was found on New York subway tracks over the weekend and an investigation is underway to discover the origins of the dismembered limb, the city’s police department said Tuesday.

مواضيع متعلقة

China Ministry of National Defense announced that the 21st…

INDIANAPOLIS: one critical after shooting on Indy’s…

video of a Amazon van that was split in half by an oncoming…

“Officers responded to a report of found remains” between two stations in the north of Manhattan, the NYPD said in a statement.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a human leg along the (rail) roadbed. The leg was removed and the investigation remains ongoing.”

The grisly discovery follows other incidents on the subway, including one person killed and five others injured in a shooting at a station just before rush hour last week, with several suspects subsequently arrested.

There have also been highly publicized cases of passengers being pushed from platforms into the paths of oncoming trains in recent years.

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

moon 17740 posts 0 comments
مواضيع تهمك
News

Man facing murder and gun charges in connection to deadly shooting in Allentown

News

a 41-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside. He was declared dead…

News

Florida beach: 5-year-old Indiana girl killed when a hole she dug in the sand…

News

Ukraine: no official data on Russia receiving ballistic missiles from Iran

News

video: Airlines passenger shares moment his flight makes emergency landing

News

China issues highest weather alert as temperatures plunge

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

American Airlines emergency after ‘wild’…

Video: Explosion at a shopping center lockdowns in Tustin,…

video: Illegal immigrant Arrested After Wild Police Chase…

Audrii Cunningham’s body has been found

first human patient with a brain implant is able to move a…

1 من 566