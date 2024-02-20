Denison homeowner shoots intruder after hammer attack

DENISON, Texas (KXII) – A Denison homeowner shot a man who came to his door and attacked him with a hammer Monday.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence on McCraw Lane east of Denison around 4:30 p.m.

The homeowner told deputies a man whom he did not know came to his door and forced entry into his home while brandishing a hammer.

As the homeowner tried to get the man to leave, he attacked the homeowner and struck him with the hammer.

The homeowner then shot the man and called authorities.

The man shot was flown by air ambulance to a hospital and is in stable, but critical condition as of Tuesday morning.