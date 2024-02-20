News

Police investigating after hate symbol left at Carmel home

By moon
Join Cedar News Telegram

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating after a hate symbol was left outside a family’s home.

مواضيع متعلقة

China Ministry of National Defense announced that the 21st…

INDIANAPOLIS: one critical after shooting on Indy’s…

video of a Amazon van that was split in half by an oncoming…

A Star of David and swastika were stomped into the snow at the home.

The images were provided to 13News by the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council. It posted on Facebook that it, along with the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis and ADL Midwest, are “appalled by the graffiti of swastikas and Star of David in the snow of the house of a Jewish family in Carmel.”

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam also released a statement:

“As Mayor, I condemn in the strongest terms this despicable act. This hateful display has no place in our city and will not be tolerated. Carmel is a welcoming community and together we stand in solidarity against all forms of bigotry and hate. Carmel PD is looking into the isolated incident. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further details are being released.”

13News is told the family wishes to remain anonymous and is quite shaken up by the event.

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

moon 17740 posts 0 comments
مواضيع تهمك
News

Man facing murder and gun charges in connection to deadly shooting in Allentown

News

a 41-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside. He was declared dead…

News

Florida beach: 5-year-old Indiana girl killed when a hole she dug in the sand…

News

Ukraine: no official data on Russia receiving ballistic missiles from Iran

News

video: Airlines passenger shares moment his flight makes emergency landing

News

China issues highest weather alert as temperatures plunge

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

American Airlines emergency after ‘wild’…

Video: Explosion at a shopping center lockdowns in Tustin,…

video: Illegal immigrant Arrested After Wild Police Chase…

Audrii Cunningham’s body has been found

first human patient with a brain implant is able to move a…

1 من 566