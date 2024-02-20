Police investigating after hate symbol left at Carmel home

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating after a hate symbol was left outside a family’s home.

A Star of David and swastika were stomped into the snow at the home.

The images were provided to 13News by the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council. It posted on Facebook that it, along with the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis and ADL Midwest, are “appalled by the graffiti of swastikas and Star of David in the snow of the house of a Jewish family in Carmel.”

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam also released a statement:

“As Mayor, I condemn in the strongest terms this despicable act. This hateful display has no place in our city and will not be tolerated. Carmel is a welcoming community and together we stand in solidarity against all forms of bigotry and hate. Carmel PD is looking into the isolated incident. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, no further details are being released.”

13News is told the family wishes to remain anonymous and is quite shaken up by the event.