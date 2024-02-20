News

Update: Melbourne AFL player Joel Smith accused of cocaine trafficking

By moon
Join Cedar News Telegram
Joel Smith

Melbourne AFL player Joel Smith accused of cocaine trafficking by anti-doping investigators

مواضيع متعلقة

China Ministry of National Defense announced that the 21st…

INDIANAPOLIS: one critical after shooting on Indy’s…

video of a Amazon van that was split in half by an oncoming…

The AFL has released a statement.

Mitch KeatingFebruary 20, 2024
The AFL have revealed that further Anti-Doping Rule Violations – including Trafficking or Attempted Trafficking – have been declared against suspended Melbourne player Joel Smith.

Sport Integrity Australia have asserted three further ADRVs against Smith for Trafficking or Attempted Trafficking of cocaine, as well as a violation for Possession of a Prohibited Substance in September,

Smith was placed on a provisional suspension after testing positive for cocaine during last season, with the AFL revealing the SIA’s investigation in October.

On Tuesday evening the league released a statement revealing three ADRVs declared against Smith, with his provisional suspension set to continue as the SIA’s investigation also continues.

“The AFL confirms that further Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) have been asserted against Joel Smith of the Melbourne Football Club under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code,” an AFL statement read.

“Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) has notified Smith that three ADRVs for “Trafficking or Attempted Trafficking” of Cocaine to third parties are asserted against him.

“Under the Code, Trafficking in an anti-doping context is relevantly defined to be “Selling, giving, transporting, sending, delivering or distributing a Prohibited Substance, by an Athlete … to any third party [but] shall not include actions involving Prohibited Substances which are not prohibited in Out-of-Competition Testing unless the circumstances as a whole demonstrate such Prohibited Substances are not intended for genuine and legal therapeutic purposes or are intended to enhance sport performance” (Article 1 of the Code).

“Further, SIA has notified Smith that an ADRV for Possession of a Prohibited Substance (Cocaine) on 9 September 2022 is asserted against him.

“These ADRVs are in addition to that previously asserted against him (in connection with a sample provided by him after the match between Melbourne and Hawthorn on 20 August 2023 which tested positive to Cocaine and its metabolite, Benzoylecgonine).

“Smith will continue to be provisionally suspended pending the finalisation of all of these matters, meaning he is not permitted to be part of Melbourne’s football program, including Melbourne’s pre-season training that is currently underway.

“Under the Code, the new asserted ADRVs will be further investigated by SIA and these matters may ultimately be heard by an AFL Anti-Doping Tribunal in the coming months.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the anti-doping process, the AFL and SIA are unable to make any further comment at this time.”

Smith has played 42 games for Melbourne since making his debut in 2017. He played 14 games in 2023.

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

moon 17740 posts 0 comments
مواضيع تهمك
News

Man facing murder and gun charges in connection to deadly shooting in Allentown

News

a 41-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside. He was declared dead…

News

Florida beach: 5-year-old Indiana girl killed when a hole she dug in the sand…

News

Ukraine: no official data on Russia receiving ballistic missiles from Iran

News

video: Airlines passenger shares moment his flight makes emergency landing

News

China issues highest weather alert as temperatures plunge

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

American Airlines emergency after ‘wild’…

Video: Explosion at a shopping center lockdowns in Tustin,…

video: Illegal immigrant Arrested After Wild Police Chase…

Audrii Cunningham’s body has been found

first human patient with a brain implant is able to move a…

1 من 566