Three bodies found in Baulkham Hills and North Parramatta

By moon
Three bodies have been found in two separate locations in Western Sydney, including a woman and a child who were found dead inside a martial arts studio.

The body of a man, aged in his 30s, was located in Baulkham Hills after police were called to Watkins Road about 10:15am.

The bodies of a woman, aged in her 40s, and a young child were found inside Lion’s Taekwondo Martial Arts Academy studio on Daking Street in North Parramatta about 1pm.

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

