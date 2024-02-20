News

WICHITA: infant killed, 2 women critically injured in shooting near Pawnee and Oliver

By moon
Join Cedar News Telegram

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 3-month-old baby died from his injuries and two 24-year-old women suffered critical injuries in a shooting at a southeast Wichita apartment complex.

مواضيع متعلقة

China Ministry of National Defense announced that the 21st…

INDIANAPOLIS: one critical after shooting on Indy’s…

video of a Amazon van that was split in half by an oncoming…

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said there were three children inside the home at the time of the shooting, reported about 7:20 p.m.

As of 9:15 p.m. police continued to follow up on leads, working toward making an arrest.

“We have strong direction,” WPD Chief Joe Sullivan said.

Update: Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed three people suffered critical injuries in the shooting reported at the Sugar Creek apartment complex near Pawnee and Oliver. Of the three injured, one was unresponsive.

Near the scene, a neighbor, across the street from the shooting scene, described hearing 10 to 15 gunshots as she spoke on the phone.

“I knew it wasn’t firecrackers,” the woman who identified herself as “Joanie” said.

She said she “hadn’t experienced anything like this before,” and not long after hearing the shots, a police officer knows on her door. Joanie said the officer asked her how to get in touch with the apartment complex’s manager.

At the scene, a 12 News crew saw three ambulances that left the scene with lights and sirens on.

At least two people suffered critical injuries in a shooting reported about 7:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of South Oliver, near Pawnee and Oliver.

مسؤولية الخبر: إن موقع "سيدر نيوز" غير مسؤول عن هذا الخبر شكلاً او مضموناً، وهو يعبّر فقط عن وجهة نظر مصدره أو كاتبه.

moon 17740 posts 0 comments
مواضيع تهمك
News

Man facing murder and gun charges in connection to deadly shooting in Allentown

News

a 41-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside. He was declared dead…

News

Florida beach: 5-year-old Indiana girl killed when a hole she dug in the sand…

News

Ukraine: no official data on Russia receiving ballistic missiles from Iran

News

video: Airlines passenger shares moment his flight makes emergency landing

News

China issues highest weather alert as temperatures plunge

Comments are closed.

مزيد من الأخبار

American Airlines emergency after ‘wild’…

Video: Explosion at a shopping center lockdowns in Tustin,…

video: Illegal immigrant Arrested After Wild Police Chase…

Audrii Cunningham’s body has been found

first human patient with a brain implant is able to move a…

1 من 566