WICHITA: infant killed, 2 women critically injured in shooting near Pawnee and Oliver

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed a 3-month-old baby died from his injuries and two 24-year-old women suffered critical injuries in a shooting at a southeast Wichita apartment complex.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said there were three children inside the home at the time of the shooting, reported about 7:20 p.m.

As of 9:15 p.m. police continued to follow up on leads, working toward making an arrest.

“We have strong direction,” WPD Chief Joe Sullivan said.

Update: Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed three people suffered critical injuries in the shooting reported at the Sugar Creek apartment complex near Pawnee and Oliver. Of the three injured, one was unresponsive.

Near the scene, a neighbor, across the street from the shooting scene, described hearing 10 to 15 gunshots as she spoke on the phone.

“I knew it wasn’t firecrackers,” the woman who identified herself as “Joanie” said.

She said she “hadn’t experienced anything like this before,” and not long after hearing the shots, a police officer knows on her door. Joanie said the officer asked her how to get in touch with the apartment complex’s manager.

At the scene, a 12 News crew saw three ambulances that left the scene with lights and sirens on.

