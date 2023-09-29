NYC in state of emergency as torrential rain floods subways, roads and basements

NEW YORK CITY – Flooding closed roads, disrupted subway service and flooded basements in the New York City area as “dangerous and life-threatening” rainfall overwhelmed the concrete expanse during the Friday morning commute.

A month’s worth of rain – more than 4 inches – fell over parts of Brooklyn in just three hours Friday morning. Intense rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour were falling across the New York tri-state area and were expected to continue through Friday evening.

Happening now:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the New York City area as torrential rain floods roads, basements and subways

The National Weather Service warned of a “considerable” flash flood damage threat across New York City

“Water on the tracks” suspended subway service for multiple lines in Brooklyn

The weather forced the closure of a LaGuardia International Airport terminal as flight delays mounted

8.5 million people were under flash flood warnings in the New York City area

Floodwater spilling into subways caused “major disruptions” to subway service on nine train lines in Brooklyn, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority announced.

Heavy rainfall was also flooding basements in New York City Friday morning, according to New York City emergency management. It also overwhelmed sewers and flooded roads in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Hoboken, New Jersey, forcing road