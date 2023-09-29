Merseyside Police and the Ambulance Service have released a statement

Merseyside Police and the North West Ambulance Service have released a statement providing further detail to the motorway crash with a school bus overturning in Merseyside.

A statement posted by the school on X, formerly Twitter, said: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

“We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue said crews arrived at the scene at 8.16am “to find an overturned bus with a number of casualties”, according to local media.

An air ambulance attended to the scene.

The North West Ambulance Service said it had “declared a major incident” following the crash.