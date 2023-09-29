Merseyside: School bus overturns after M53 motorway crash

A school bus has overturned in a crash on a motorway in Merseyside.

Calday Grange Grammar School confirmed one of its coaches were involved in the incident on the M53.

A statement posted by the school on X, formerly Twitter, said: “A situation involving one of our school buses on the highway earlier today has come to our attention.

“If you need to talk or seek guidance, please reach out to our teaching and pastoral teams.”

The motorway has been closed in both directions between junction 5 at Ellesmere Port and junction 4 at Bebbington.

Merseyside Police said: “Due to a road traffic accident at junction 5 Northbound of the M53, we advise the public to avoid this area due to significant delays. Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with the incident and we will provide updates when available.”