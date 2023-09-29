HomeالاخبارBreakingnewsNewsPhoto: Justin Kula, who reportedly struck two parole officers with his vehicle in ColoradoNews Photo: Justin Kula, who reportedly struck two parole officers with his vehicle in Colorado By moon 09/29/2023 شارك Join Cedar News Telegram 41 year old Justin Andrew Kula, who reportedly struck two parole officers with his vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado. مواضيع متعلقة Newton PD arrest suspect for attempted 2nd degree murder Gunfire exchanged during robbery at River North gas station Police are circulating this photo of a man – believed… coloradoofficersreportedlyvehicle شارك
Comments are closed.