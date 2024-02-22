HomeالاخبارBreakingnewsCambodia reports another human case of H5N1 bird fluBreakingnews Cambodia reports another human case of H5N1 bird flu By moon 02/22/2024 شارك Join Cedar News Telegram Cambodia reports another human case of H5N1 bird flu, the 5th case in less than a month. The new case is a 17-year-old girl from Kampot province. She’s in the ICU but her condition is improving. مواضيع متعلقة Christopher Saunders, former Bishop of Broome, charged with… Yellen intends to reaffirm U.S. ‘resolute’… Google apologizes after new Gemini AI refuses to show… شارك
