Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2283 Declares In-Flight Emergency en Route to Nakhchivan

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku (GYD) to Nakhchivan (NAJ) has declared an in-flight emergency, according to flight tracking data. The aircraft, operating as Flight J2283, transmitted a Squawk 7700 code — the international transponder signal for a general emergency.

Flight monitoring services showed the jet descending rapidly while en route across Azerbaijani airspace before diverting from its planned path. The reason for the emergency declaration has not yet been confirmed, though possibilities include technical malfunction, medical issue, or cabin-related alert.

Aviation authorities and Azerbaijan Airlines have not yet released an official statement. Emergency crews were reportedly placed on standby as a precaution.

Squawk 7700 is used by aircraft to indicate any serious in-flight issue requiring immediate attention from air traffic control. Such declarations automatically alert all nearby control centers and emergency response units.

As of the latest reports, the situation remains under investigation, and updates will follow as more information becomes available from Azerbaijan Airlines or the Civil Aviation Authority.