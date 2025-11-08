A horrific incident unfolded in Ybor, Tampa, Florida, when a speeding car plowed through a crowd of pedestrians, leaving four people dead and eleven others injured. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after receiving numerous calls about the accident.

VIDEO: 4 dead, 11 injured after speeding car plows through crowd in Ybor, Tampa https://t.co/9aQbKVrkI8 pic.twitter.com/NCLXh7CTOD — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 8, 2025

Eyewitnesses captured chaotic footage showing the aftermath of the crash, with emergency responders tending to the injured and law enforcement securing the area.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have confirmed that the vehicle was moving at high speed before striking the crowd. The driver has been detained and is being questioned. Officials are working to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Casualties and Response

All injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Police have closed streets in the area while conducting a full investigation. Community leaders have urged residents to avoid the area as rescue and investigation operations continue.

Public Safety Alert

The Tampa Police Department has requested anyone with additional video or eyewitness accounts to come forward to assist in the investigation