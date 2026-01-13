X still down for many users as outage persists, Downdetector shows

X remains down for many users, according to Downdetector, as reports of service disruptions continue to surge.

Users have reported problems including inability to load timelines, post content, or access messages, with some experiencing intermittent connectivity. The outage appears to be affecting users in multiple regions.

X has not provided a detailed explanation for the disruption as of the latest update. Engineers are typically dispatched during incidents of this scale, and service restoration timelines remain unclear.