X Down for Many Users: “Posts Aren’t Loading Right Now” Error Spikes Worldwide

Users across the globe are reporting major outages on X (formerly Twitter), with the platform repeatedly showing the message: “Posts aren’t loading right now.” The issue appears widespread, affecting timelines, notifications, and search results.

Reports began surging on outage trackers within minutes, suggesting a platform-wide disruption. Some users say they are unable to refresh feeds at all, while others can load posts sporadically before receiving the error again.

X has not yet issued an official statement regarding the cause of the outage.

This story is developing — updates to follow as more information becomes available.