Widespread cellular and internet outages reported across U.S., Downdetector shows

Cellular and internet providers are reporting massive outages, according to Downdetector, with users across the United States experiencing widespread service disruptions.

Major carriers and platforms, including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Xfinity, Google services, Amazon Web Services, Apple Support, and U.S. Cellular, showed sharp spikes in outage reports. Users reported problems ranging from lost cellular signal and SOS mode to internet connectivity issues and service interruptions.

The cause of the outages has not been officially confirmed, and companies have not provided a clear timeline for full service restoration as of the latest update