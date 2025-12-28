News
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Threat Slightly Increased in Indiana and Illinois
The tornado threat has slightly increased today across parts of Indiana and Illinois, as forecasters warn that a few storm cells could produce tornadoes later on.
Meteorologists say conditions may become favorable for isolated severe storms, including damaging winds and possible tornadoes, as the system moves through the region.
Residents are urged to monitor weather updates, have a safety plan in place, and be prepared to take shelter if warnings are issued.