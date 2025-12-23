WATCH: South Korean Rocket Explodes After Failed Launch in Brazil

A South Korean rocket exploded in a massive blast following a failed launch at the Alcântara Space Center in Brazil, according to video footage circulating online.

The rocket appeared to malfunction shortly after liftoff before erupting into flames. No immediate reports of injuries were released, and officials have not yet provided details on the cause of the failure.

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident as space and aviation officials assess the damage.