Footage from Minneapolis shows anti-ICE protesters fleeing as federal agents deploy tear gas and flash bangs during clashes, according to multiple reports.

WATCH: Protesters clash with federal agents as tear gas and flash bangs deployed in Minneapolis https://t.co/qNZu1xCKCw pic.twitter.com/AXVJ8LXODQ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 15, 2026

The confrontations occurred amid ongoing protests over the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer earlier in the week, drawing large crowds and heightened tensions. Video from the scene shows a dense crowd of demonstrators and law enforcement in a smoke-filled street, with chemical irritants and crowd-control munitions used to disperse those gathered.

Authorities made several arrests as officers worked to clear the area and manage the unrest. Demonstrators were also observed launching fireworks and other projectiles toward federal agents during the confrontation outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis.