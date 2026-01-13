Bright explosions were seen as a power transformer blew in Cleveland, Ohio, knocking out electricity for more than 500 customers, according to reports and video circulating online.

WATCH: Power transformer explosion knocks out electricity in Cleveland, Ohio https://t.co/yGFzMATchk pic.twitter.com/kEL6KDW23O — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 13, 2026

Emergency crews responded to the scene as power outages were reported in nearby neighborhoods. No injuries were immediately reported, and utility crews worked to assess damage and restore service. The cause of the transformer failure was not immediately disclosed.