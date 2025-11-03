CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — A live video from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville shows police officers rushing to Shannon Library amid reports of a potential security incident.

WATCH: Police Rush to Shannon Library at University of Virginia, No Active Attacker Reported https://t.co/Jx36FuMV1p pic.twitter.com/jIzVT54bmZ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 3, 2025

Authorities have confirmed that there is no evidence of an active attacker at this time. The area has been secured as a precaution while law enforcement continues to investigate.

Students and faculty in the vicinity are advised to stay clear of the library and follow any instructions from campus police. Emergency response units, including Charlottesville Police and University Security, are on the scene ensuring the safety of everyone in the area.

The live footage captures officers moving quickly across campus and cordoning off entrances to Shannon Library. There are currently no reported injuries, and the situation remains under close monitoring.

Authorities are urging the public to remain calm and to rely on verified information from official sources. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available