WATCH: Man shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis during immigration enforcement

A man was shot and killed by federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, authorities and hospital records confirmed.

The shooting occurred during an ongoing immigration enforcement operation in the city, part of a period of heightened federal activity that has drawn protests and criticism. U.S. officials told multiple news outlets that the suspect was armed with a firearm, which was recovered by federal agents. Law enforcement officers were seen struggling with the man before shots were fired, according to reports and video from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The incident adds to a series of recent federal-involved shootings in Minneapolis, following other confrontations earlier this month that have sparked widespread demonstrations.

Police and federal authorities continue to investigate the circumstances, and officials have urged the public to avoid the immediate area as the situation remains tense.