A major pallet fire has broken out in Dallas, Texas, with flames spreading from a large stack of pallets into nearby grass, according to officials. Firefighters are currently on scene battling the blaze as thick smoke rises into the air and becomes visible from a distance.

WATCH: Major Pallet Fire Erupts in Dallas, Texas — Fire Spreads Rapidly https://t.co/A5A2uY7tKw pic.twitter.com/yRgobqQsaz — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 7, 2025

Early reports indicate the fire may have started in a commercial storage yard, but the exact cause remains under investigation. Residents nearby have reported a strong burning smell and are advised to avoid the area while emergency crews work to contain the spread.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any injuries.