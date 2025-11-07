News
WATCH: Major Pallet Fire Erupts in Dallas, Texas — Fire Spreads Rapidly
A major pallet fire has broken out in Dallas, Texas, with flames spreading from a large stack of pallets into nearby grass, according to officials. Firefighters are currently on scene battling the blaze as thick smoke rises into the air and becomes visible from a distance.
Early reports indicate the fire may have started in a commercial storage yard, but the exact cause remains under investigation. Residents nearby have reported a strong burning smell and are advised to avoid the area while emergency crews work to contain the spread.
Authorities have not yet confirmed any injuries.