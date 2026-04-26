Watch as Donald Trump is seen taking cover following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Watch: Donald Trump Seen Taking Cover After Shooting at WHCA Dinner https://t.co/BKtESRU9TZ pic.twitter.com/2DjpEHlZxR — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

Authorities responded quickly to the incident, securing the area and ensuring the safety of attendees.

Officials confirmed that the suspect is dead, with no immediate reports of injuries.

The scene was brought under control as law enforcement managed the situation.

The incident remains under investigation as more details emerge.