Screenshot

Loud cheers drowned out the U.S. national anthem at London’s O2 Arena during a 2026 NBA game, according to video from the scene.

WATCH: Cheers drown out U.S. national anthem at London’s O2 Arena during NBA game https://t.co/9C3MRqoPag pic.twitter.com/CxGd0kDy4o — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 18, 2026

Footage shows the anthem being overwhelmed by crowd noise as a heckler could be heard shouting, “Leave Greenland alone!” The moment quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions amid the high-profile international event.

NBA officials have not commented on the incident as of the latest update.