Anti-ICE protesters reportedly pounded on the windows of a Minneapolis hotel where federal agents are said to be staying, according to video and eyewitness accounts circulating online.

WATCH: Anti-ICE protesters pound windows of Minneapolis hotel where agents are reportedly staying https://t.co/DoEHigXbNq pic.twitter.com/r0KdeedbRF — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 10, 2026

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis following a recent fatal ICE-related shooting in south Minneapolis earlier this week, which has sparked demonstrations and protests across the area.

Authorities have not released an official statement regarding the hotel incident, and it remains unclear whether any arrests or injuries were reported as of the latest update.