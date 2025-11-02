Five Injured in Washington DC Nightclub Shooting

A Washington DC nightclub shooting resulted in five people being injured overnight near the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road NE, according to authorities. All five victims were transported by EMS to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their current conditions have not yet been released.

Police Investigation Underway

The incident is linked to Power Nightclub, although investigators have not confirmed whether the gunfire occurred inside or outside the club. Washington Metropolitan Police responded quickly, securing the area and interviewing witnesses.

Suspect Search in Progress

Police say they are actively searching for a suspect described as driving a gold sedan seen leaving the scene after the shooting. No arrests have been reported so far.

Appeal for Public Assistance

Authorities are urging anyone with information, video footage, or witness accounts to contact the Metropolitan Police Department as the investigation remains ongoing.

Rail and vehicle traffic in the area may experience delays as officials continue evidence collection and scene review.