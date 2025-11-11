News
VIRGINIA: Mobile Lounge Crashes Into Concourse Dock at Dulles Airport
A people mover transporting passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport struck the dock at Concourse D this afternoon while arriving with travelers onboard, officials confirmed.
📌 Incident Details
The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. with the vehicle reportedly hitting the docking area at an angle as it approached the terminal building.
Passengers were evacuated via stairs and are being assessed by Airports Authority Fire & Rescue for possible injuries, the airport said in a statement.
✈️ Despite the incident, Dulles Airport remains fully operational and flights continue as normal.
Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused the impact. The investigation is ongoing.