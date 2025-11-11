VIRGINIA: Mobile Lounge Crashes Into Concourse Dock at Dulles Airport

A people mover transporting passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport struck the dock at Concourse D this afternoon while arriving with travelers onboard, officials confirmed.

📌 Incident Details

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m. with the vehicle reportedly hitting the docking area at an angle as it approached the terminal building.

Passengers were evacuated via stairs and are being assessed by Airports Authority Fire & Rescue for possible injuries, the airport said in a statement.

✈️ Despite the incident, Dulles Airport remains fully operational and flights continue as normal.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what caused the impact. The investigation is ongoing.