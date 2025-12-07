Videos: Explosive-Laden Motorcycle Detonates in Balboa, Cauca; Injuries Reported

Authorities in Balboa, Cauca are responding to an attack involving a motorcycle loaded with explosives, which detonated earlier today. According to initial reports, the blast caused multiple injuries and significant material damage in the surrounding area.

Emergency personnel and security forces have secured the scene as they continue assessing the impact. The number of injured victims has not yet been confirmed, and no fatalities have been reported at this time.

Officials say the situation remains fluid, and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.