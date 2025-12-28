A wolf escaped its enclosure at Tama Zoo in Tokyo, Japan, prompting visitors to take shelter inside buildings as zoo staff and authorities work to recapture the animal, officials said.

Video: Wolf Escapes Enclosure at Tokyo’s Tama Zoo; Visitors Told to Take Shelter https://t.co/OtneWJbP0Z pic.twitter.com/iVbdg4S0vd — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 28, 2025

Zoo personnel activated emergency protocols and restricted movement within the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and officials said efforts are underway to safely contain the situation.

The incident remains developing, and updates are expected as authorities provide more information.