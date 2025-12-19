US airstrikes Islamic State Syria began as American forces launched major military strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria, according to a report by The New York Times.

Video: US Launches Major Airstrikes Against Islamic State in Syria https://t.co/vH7tpeehTa pic.twitter.com/Pr8SYgbWCO — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 19, 2025

The strikes were carried out in response to a terrorist attack last Saturday that killed two US Army soldiers, officials said. The operation is described as part of ongoing efforts to deter further attacks and degrade Islamic State capabilities in the region.

U.S. officials have not yet released details on the scope of the strikes or potential casualties. The situation remains developing.