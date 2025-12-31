A shooting incident was reported at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey, prompting a large police response and emergency operations.

VIDEO UPDATE: Shooting Reported at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey https://t.co/wIKcv0A2Vx pic.twitter.com/j55h4ppFBo — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 31, 2025

According to unconfirmed reports, multiple shooters — possibly three — may have been involved, though authorities have not officially confirmed that information. Police continue to secure the mall as investigators work to determine the scope of the incident.

Video from the scene shows heavy law enforcement activity and emergency vehicles surrounding the mall. Officials have not yet released confirmed details regarding the number of victims, suspects, or injuries.

Willowbrook Mall is a longtime community shopping destination, and residents expressed shock, saying such violence is extremely rare for the area.

The public is urged to avoid the area while the investigation continues. This remains a developing situation.