Video shows a U.S. Southern Command operation in the Eastern Pacific, where a vessel suspected of involvement in narcotics trafficking was targeted.

Video: U.S. Conducts Strike on Suspected Drug Trafficking Vessel in Pacific https://t.co/0ZoHAlpdpj pic.twitter.com/2hQXt8ggiE — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 25, 2026

Officials said the precision strike was carried out along known smuggling routes as part of ongoing counter-drug efforts.

The operation resulted in two individuals killed, identified by authorities as being involved in trafficking activity.

No additional details about the vessel or broader operation have been released.

The incident highlights continued enforcement actions against illicit maritime operations.