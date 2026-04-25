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Video: U.S. Conducts Strike on Suspected Drug Trafficking Vessel in Pacific
Video shows a U.S. Southern Command operation in the Eastern Pacific, where a vessel suspected of involvement in narcotics trafficking was targeted.
Officials said the precision strike was carried out along known smuggling routes as part of ongoing counter-drug efforts.
The operation resulted in two individuals killed, identified by authorities as being involved in trafficking activity.
No additional details about the vessel or broader operation have been released.
The incident highlights continued enforcement actions against illicit maritime operations.