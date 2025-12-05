A major police standoff is underway in Tifton, Georgia after two police officers were shot while serving a warrant Friday morning. The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Lee Avenue, where the suspect immediately opened fire on officers.

Video: Two Officers Shot Serving Warrant in Tifton, Georgia as Suspect Barricades Himself in Home https://t.co/0v4R2wEpGF pic.twitter.com/O6N7aa73wE — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 5, 2025

Authorities say both injured officers are in stable condition — one shot in the arm and the other in the leg.

After the gunfire, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home, triggering a large response involving SWAT, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and law enforcement units from Thomas, Colquitt, and Brooks counties. Negotiators are currently attempting to make contact with the gunman.

No bystanders were injured, but G.O. Bailey Elementary School has been placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

The suspect has not yet been identified, and the situation remains active and ongoing. More updates will follow as authorities release additional details.