VIDEO: Two Helicopters Crash in Hammonton, New Jersey; At Least One Fatality Reported

Two helicopters have crashed in Hammonton, New Jersey, after a midair collision, according to AlertPage.

VIDEO: Footage Captures Moment Helicopter Goes Down in Hammonton, New Jersey https://t.co/RcjyCr7RiV pic.twitter.com/jdpxT1obVU — Cedar News (@cedar_news) December 28, 2025

Rescue operations are underway, with emergency crews responding to the scene. Authorities confirmed that at least one fatality has been reported, though details on additional victims or injuries have not yet been released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, and officials have not provided information about the aircraft involved. The situation remains developing.