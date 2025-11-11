Video: Turkish Air Force C-130 disappears from radar, crash reported in Georgia

A Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft vanished from radar shortly after taking off from Ganja, Azerbaijan, while flying over Georgia on Sunday.

Turkish Air Force C-130 disappears from radar, crash reported in Georgia https://t.co/34v1Dffd7Q pic.twitter.com/x0Awefao55 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) November 11, 2025

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a plane crashing in the Rustavi region, southeast of Tbilisi. Emergency services have reportedly been dispatched to the area.

Turkish and Georgian authorities have not yet issued any official statements, and the fate of the crew remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story — updates will follow.