Screenshot

A truck was struck by a train after becoming stuck on snow-covered railroad tracks in Gaston County, North Carolina, on Saturday, according to reports.

Video: Truck struck by train after getting stuck on snowy tracks in Gaston County, North Carolina https://t.co/IXesDvaC31 pic.twitter.com/x8XkcBW7DB — Cedar News (@cedar_news) February 1, 2026

Video from the scene shows the truck unable to clear the tracks as the train approached, resulting in a collision. Emergency responders arrived to secure the area and assess the situation.

Authorities have not released information regarding injuries or the extent of damage. The incident highlights hazardous travel conditions caused by snow and ice across the region.