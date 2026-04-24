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Video: Tourists Rescued from Cliff as Rising Tide Traps Group in Australia
Video shows a dramatic rescue in Australia where seven tourists, including three children, were trapped on a cliffside by a fast-rising tide.
The group was forced onto a narrow ledge as powerful waves crashed below, cutting off their escape route.
Emergency responders carried out a coordinated rescue, bringing the group to safety.
All individuals were successfully rescued, with no serious injuries reported.
The incident highlights the dangers of rapidly changing coastal conditions.