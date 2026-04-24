Video: Teen Assault Leaves Girl Injured After Dispute

Video shows a violent assault involving a 14-year-old, where a girl was knocked to the ground and repeatedly struck during a dispute.

https://twitter.com/cedar_news/status/2047502834321510602?s=46

Emergency responders were called, and the victim received medical attention. Her condition has not been fully detailed.

Authorities are investigating the incident and will determine appropriate charges under juvenile law.

Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward as the case is reviewed.

The situation remains under investigation.