Video shows a skydiver crashing into a scoreboard at a Virginia Tech pregame event in Blacksburg, Virginia, after being blown off course by strong winds.

Video: Skydiver Crashes Into Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Pregame Event https://t.co/NTvv9sxx6x pic.twitter.com/MChqf8HDQk — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 18, 2026

The parachuter was scheduled to land on the field ahead of kickoff but instead struck the structure in a dramatic midair incident.

The game was temporarily delayed as emergency crews responded to safely reach the individual.

Firefighters used a ladder to bring the skydiver down while spectators watched.

Officials said the parachuter was safely removed and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.