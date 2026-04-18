News
Video: Skydiver Crashes Into Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Pregame Event
Video shows a skydiver crashing into a scoreboard at a Virginia Tech pregame event in Blacksburg, Virginia, after being blown off course by strong winds.
The parachuter was scheduled to land on the field ahead of kickoff but instead struck the structure in a dramatic midair incident.
The game was temporarily delayed as emergency crews responded to safely reach the individual.
Firefighters used a ladder to bring the skydiver down while spectators watched.
Officials said the parachuter was safely removed and is in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.